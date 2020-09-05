Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stake Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $16,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.08. 1,351,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,036. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,144,516.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,685.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,255 shares of company stock worth $6,980,527. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

