Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on HTHT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.62.

HTHT opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Huazhu Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

