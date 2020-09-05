Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Issues Earnings Results

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 3.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ HURC traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. 13,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,498. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.77. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

