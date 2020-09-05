Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Issues Earnings Results

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 3.65%.
Shares of NASDAQ HURC traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. 13,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,498. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.77. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.
Hurco Companies Company Profile
