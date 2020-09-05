IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. IBEX has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

