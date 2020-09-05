IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. IBEX has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $18.49.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit