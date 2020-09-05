IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. IBEX has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $18.49.

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

