IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IDYA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.57.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.42, a current ratio of 23.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $375.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $33,712.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $55,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $325,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 238,523 shares of company stock worth $3,411,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

