II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Down 11.3%

Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) were down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.62 and last traded at $39.24. Approximately 3,513,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,931,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IIVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $725,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,900. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 23.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 9.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 10.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 345,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

