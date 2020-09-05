ImageCoin Price Hits $0.0736 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a market cap of $749,622.66 and $6.21 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001648 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,182,566 coins. ImageCoin's official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

