Imax (NYSE:IMAX) PT Raised to $16.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IMAX has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Get Imax alerts:

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Imax has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $935.24 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Imax had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Imax will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imax during the first quarter worth $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Imax by 928.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Imax by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Imax during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Imax by 80.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.