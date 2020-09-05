Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Immersion from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

IMMR stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $60,009.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $5,882,164.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $329,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Immersion by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Immersion by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Immersion by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

