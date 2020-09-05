India Globalization Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,465 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the average daily volume of 1,188 call options.

IGC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 7,458,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,206. India Globalization Capital has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 176.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60,290 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth $66,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 139.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

