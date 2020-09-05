India Globalization Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,465 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the average daily volume of 1,188 call options.
IGC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 7,458,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,206. India Globalization Capital has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.50.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.
India Globalization Capital Company Profile
India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.
