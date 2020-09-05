Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INFN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Infinera from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.01. Infinera has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.51 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

