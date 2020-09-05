Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220,000.00

Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to report sales of $220,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $230,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $340,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $790,000.00 to $1.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.87 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,999.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

INFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 602,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

