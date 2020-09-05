INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of INmune Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

INmune Bio stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.52% of INmune Bio worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

