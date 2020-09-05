Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.43. 54,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.