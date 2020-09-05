Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.67% of Inogen worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Inogen by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Inogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,609,000.

INGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $27.77. 192,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inogen Inc has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $76.89.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

