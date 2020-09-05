Insider Buying: Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Buys $69,700.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Kenneth R. Marks acquired 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $9,061. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Blink Charging Co has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 167.40% and a negative net margin of 265.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

BLNK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

