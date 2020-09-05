Insider Buying: Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP Acquires $12,050.00 in Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP James J. Kim bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $12,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CVCY stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 218,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 81,658 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

