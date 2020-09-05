Insider Buying: Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases A$37,500.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.50 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,500.00 ($26,785.71).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dicker Data alerts:

On Thursday, June 25th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 2,641 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.83 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,038.03 ($12,884.31).

On Thursday, June 4th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.10 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,500.00 ($28,928.57).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$6.63.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.