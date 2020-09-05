Insider Buying: Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases A$37,500.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.50 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,500.00 ($26,785.71).
Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 25th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 2,641 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.83 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,038.03 ($12,884.31).
- On Thursday, June 4th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.10 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,500.00 ($28,928.57).
The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$6.63.
About Dicker Data
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.
Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.