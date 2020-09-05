Insider Buying: Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Acquires $10,300.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Andrew Forte bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $104,570.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Forte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Andrew Forte bought 315 shares of Norwood Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $9,179.10.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. Norwood Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $39.69.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

