Insider Buying: Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Director Buys $29,434.86 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Director James Grant Conroy bought 10,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $29,434.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at $137,070.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Grant Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

On Friday, August 28th, James Grant Conroy bought 5,900 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $16,579.00.

PRTY stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. Party City Holdco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 60,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the period. 42.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.