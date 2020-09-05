Insider Buying: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Director Purchases $71,580.00 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.58 per share, for a total transaction of $71,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.28. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.77 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRB Corp grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,582,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after buying an additional 40,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.