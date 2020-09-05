Insider Buying: SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) CFO Acquires $153,800.00 in Stock

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) CFO Kyle Wailes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $153,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,249,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,273,000 after purchasing an additional 422,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,197 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $10,666,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $14,709,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10,028.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,838,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,995 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.