Insider Buying: SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Director Purchases $127,650.00 in Stock

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Director Richard F. Wallman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard F. Wallman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Richard F. Wallman purchased 53,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00.

Shares of SDC opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 366.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDC. Stephens began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

