Insider Buying: Western Capital Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:WCRS) CFO Buys $11,890.00 in Stock

Western Capital Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:WCRS) CFO Angel Donchev purchased 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $11,890.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WCRS opened at $6.00 on Friday. Western Capital Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

Western Capital Resources Company Profile

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company's Cellular Retail segment operates as a Cricket dealer selling cellular phones and accessories; and provides ancillary services, as well as accepts service payments from customers.

