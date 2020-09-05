Insider Buying: Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:WGX) Insider Buys A$29,998.00 in Stock

Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:WGX) insider Wayne Bramwell acquired 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$29,998.00 ($21,427.14).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$2.20 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.11.

About Westgold Resources

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company's principal assets include the Meekatharra gold, Cue gold, Higginsville gold, Fortnum gold, and Rover projects. It also explores for iron oxide, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as provides contract mining services.

