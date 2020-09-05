Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $18,948.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $18,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $15,768.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $27,565.50.

Shares of APLS opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “add” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

