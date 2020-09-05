Insider Selling: Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells $27,367.50 in Stock

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $27,367.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,899.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AVA opened at $37.10 on Friday. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Avista’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avista by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Avista by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,055,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,324,000 after purchasing an additional 219,685 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avista by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,352,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 278,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,261,000 after purchasing an additional 78,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avista by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 234,126 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

