Insider Selling: Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells $726,630.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.21, for a total value of $726,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 326,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,020,285.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 29th, Jane Huang sold 3,000 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $629,790.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Jane Huang sold 3,921 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $784,200.00.
  • On Friday, June 26th, Jane Huang sold 2,079 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $416,402.91.
  • On Monday, June 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,935 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $369,256.05.
  • On Monday, June 8th, Jane Huang sold 631 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total value of $107,800.04.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $240.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.59 and a 200 day moving average of $178.60. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $256.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. Research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -18.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

