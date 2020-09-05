Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Sells $78,438.24 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Bora Chung sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $78,438.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,765 shares in the company, valued at $269,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 26th, Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $2,301,975.00.
  • On Monday, July 20th, Bora Chung sold 4,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $396,000.00.
  • On Thursday, July 16th, Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $1,448,820.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 23rd, Bora Chung sold 3,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 16th, Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00.

BILL opened at $87.05 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bill.com by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

