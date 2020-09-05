Insider Selling: Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total value of C$56,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,074.92.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$27.96 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$15.70 and a 1 year high of C$36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWB shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.86.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

