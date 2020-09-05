Insider Selling: Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) Senior Officer Sells C$423,720.00 in Stock

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) Senior Officer Youssef Abbas El-Raghy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total transaction of C$423,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$715,370.71.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at C$3.46 on Friday. Centamin PLC has a 52-week low of C$1.52 and a 52-week high of C$4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centamin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

