Insider Selling: Clime Capital Ltd (ASX:CAM) Insider Sells A$44,415.00 in Stock

Clime Capital Ltd (ASX:CAM) insider John Abernethy sold 45,000 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71), for a total transaction of A$44,415.00 ($31,725.00).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 63.78, a current ratio of 63.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

Get Clime Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Clime Capital’s payout ratio is presently -67.80%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.