Insider Selling: Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $88,242.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 18th, Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $206,780.00.
- On Wednesday, June 17th, Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $158,060.00.
DBX stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.14.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 26.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 27.0% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 32.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.
Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.