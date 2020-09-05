Insider Selling: Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $88,242.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $206,780.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $158,060.00.

DBX stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 26.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 27.0% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 32.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

