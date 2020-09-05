Insider Selling: Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells $48,032.64 in Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $48,032.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 203 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $17,114.93.

On Monday, August 31st, Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $380,450.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $265,785.80.

On Monday, June 22nd, Nima Kelly sold 10,396 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $857,670.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Nima Kelly sold 670 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $53,151.10.

Godaddy stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. Equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Godaddy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Godaddy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,566,000 after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Godaddy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 686,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,729,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

