Insider Selling: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CFO Sells $149,325.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,778.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glynis Bryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Tuesday, August 11th, Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $283,550.00.

Shares of NSIT opened at $58.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSIT. ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sidoti started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.