Insider Selling: KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Sells $58,635.52 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KBR stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.81 and a beta of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in KBR by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in KBR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

