Insider Selling: Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Sells $64,253.00 in Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $64,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Robert Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Michael Robert Kramer sold 6,830 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $133,321.60.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

