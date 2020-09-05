Insider Selling: Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Sells $110,890.00 in Stock

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $108.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $115.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.