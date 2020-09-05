Insider Selling: NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $99,270.00 in Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tamesa Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NetGear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $93,810.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NetGear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $77,100.00.

Shares of NetGear stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetGear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $929.70 million, a P/E ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 1.11.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. NetGear had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NetGear by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetGear by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NetGear by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NetGear by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NetGear by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

