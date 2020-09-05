Insider Selling: New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Sells C$19,350.00 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total transaction of C$19,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,632,154.70.
New Pacific Metals Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.50.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile
