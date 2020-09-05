Insider Selling: NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Director Sells $43,060.00 in Stock

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,957 shares in the company, valued at $623,444.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Venmal (Raji) Arasu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of NIC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.31. NIC Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the first quarter valued at $27,629,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the first quarter worth $9,113,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 24.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,403,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,291,000 after acquiring an additional 272,878 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 254.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 250,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the first quarter worth $3,804,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

