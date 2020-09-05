Insider Selling: Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Sells $63,161.20 in Stock

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $63,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,785 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PRAA stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pra Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. Pra Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRAA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pra Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pra Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pra Group in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pra Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

