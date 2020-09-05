Insider Selling: Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells $47,500.00 in Stock

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRIM opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. Primoris Services Corp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $908.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.43 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,904,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,180,000 after buying an additional 836,213 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,875,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,617,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 83.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 465,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $3,706,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti increased their target price on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CJS Securities upgraded Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

