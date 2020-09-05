Insider Selling: Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells $47,500.00 in Stock

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PRIM opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. Primoris Services Corp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $908.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.43 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,904,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,180,000 after buying an additional 836,213 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,875,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,617,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 83.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 465,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $3,706,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PRIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti increased their target price on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CJS Securities upgraded Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.