Insider Selling: Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CFO Sells $73,276.56 in Stock

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 13,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $73,276.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J Michael Dodson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quantum alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, J Michael Dodson sold 12,266 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $65,991.08.

Quantum stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Quantum Corp has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $8.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 220.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 52,039 shares during the period. Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 77,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QMCO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.