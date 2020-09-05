Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00.

Shares of WORK opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WORK. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Slack by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Slack by 82.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after buying an additional 14,718,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Slack by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Slack by 63.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Slack by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

