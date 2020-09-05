Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) SVP Sells $155,750.00 in Stock

Sep 5th, 2020

Slack (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 326,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 14th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $141,850.00.
  • On Monday, August 3rd, Robert Frati sold 12,398 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $371,444.08.
  • On Friday, July 17th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $160,200.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $153,250.00.
  • On Friday, June 19th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $163,950.00.
  • On Monday, June 8th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $156,250.00.

NYSE WORK opened at $29.07 on Friday. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Slack by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Slack by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter worth $459,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

