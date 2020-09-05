Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Sells $17,031.39 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 771 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $17,031.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,297,782.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Randall Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Randall Marshall sold 207 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $4,280.76.

On Monday, August 24th, Randall Marshall sold 974 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $22,557.84.

On Thursday, August 20th, Randall Marshall sold 510 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $12,331.80.

On Monday, August 17th, Randall Marshall sold 1,548 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $38,870.28.

On Friday, August 14th, Randall Marshall sold 700 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $17,563.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Randall Marshall sold 2,516 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $66,472.72.

On Monday, July 27th, Randall Marshall sold 338 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $8,815.04.

On Friday, July 24th, Randall Marshall sold 2,343 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $62,159.79.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Randall Marshall sold 1,372 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $36,673.56.

On Friday, July 17th, Randall Marshall sold 1,601 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $42,682.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $19.72 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Knott David M boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 45.5% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

