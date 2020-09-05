Insider Selling: World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Director Sells $545,000.00 in Stock

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
About World Fuel Services
World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.
