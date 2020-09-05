Insider Selling: Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Sells $36,216.00 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $87.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9,036.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $387,423,000 after acquiring an additional 301,918 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

